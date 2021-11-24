2 Albuquerque businesses go cashless to prevent robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple of well-known businesses are refusing to take cash because they’re tired of getting robbed. After getting robbed over and over again within the past few months, both Subway and Family Dollar on Montano Road and Taylor Ranch Road hope that going cashless, will keep the thieves away and keep their workers safe.

Jocelyn Saul, 16, and her co-workers know all too well the terror of being held up at gunpoint. That’s why the Subway they are employed at stopped accepting cash last month.

“So basically the guys they would just walk in through the door and then stop at the counter. My first experience was when I walked over to him, asked him if he would like anything and he nodded his head. I reached to grab something and the next thing I knew he had pulled out a gun,” said Saul.

According to employees, the robbers have been different each time. Management made some changes to try to curb the robberies but the crooks just kept coming back.

“After the first one we started closing earlier on the weekends and then after everyone, they basically just implemented more guidelines. We stopped taking cash after seven and then we got robbed again so then we stopped taking cash at all and then we got robbed again but they just took tips,” said Subway employee Sam Bigger.

After the fast-food restaurant stopped accepting cash, the Family Dollar in the same strip mall started getting hit. Now, that store has gone cashless too.

“I came in one night after work and was going to grab a couple of things and went to pay cash and the girl said we don’t take cash. I said you don’t take cash and I thought that was kind of odd you know,” said Family Dollar shopper, Theodore Wilson.

Employees say the response from customers who want to pay in cash has been mixed.

“People hate it people come in and they’re really upset about it and I think it might just be because they don’t really understand what’s happening because a lot of the times they’ll get to the register and we’ll be like ‘sorry we don’t take cash and then they’ll be like ‘oh why is that?’ and then you explain what happens and then their whole demeanor changes, said Bigger.

Employees say they do feel much safer now. No word on how long the businesses will keep the cashless policy. KRQE News 13 reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department to see if they have any suspects in the robberies at the Subway and Family Dollar but have not heard back.