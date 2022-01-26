NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has awarded a dozen tech companies $3.48 million for job training. The state Economic Development Department reports that its Job Training Incentive Program Board has approved the funds supporting 183 trainees and two interns.
In a news release, the department states that 12 companies were approved during the first meeting of 2022 with most of them offering high-wage positions for local employees. EDD explains that the companies have previously received JTIP assistance and continue to grow operations and staffing.
The 12 companies approved for JTIP in January 2022 are:
- 3D Glass Solutions Inc. -Awarded $306,558.88
- The Boeing Company – Awarded $572,177.52
- Build With Robots – Awarded $98,604
- Cyber Security Works LLC – Awarded 722,751.44
- Franklin Mountain Packaging LLC – $776,384
- Kairos Power LLC – Awarded $299,616
- Nature’s Toolbox inc. dba NTx – Awarded $443,641.84
- Pajarito Powder LLC – Awarded $95,040
- RinIR Inc. -Awarded $14,080
- SavantX Inc. – Awarded $90,689.60
- Solstar Space Company LLC – Awarded $51,336
- SRE Wellness, Inc. – Awarded $12,960.96