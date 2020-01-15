11 New Mexico companies to receive job training funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the New Mexico Economic Development Department announced that it has awarded $2.7 million to 11 companies which will offset the cost of training 361 new employees and five interns.

“We are seeing new start-ups and returning companies continue to thrive, in part due to the support they receive from JTIP,” Cabinet Secretary Alicia Keyes said in a press release. “As the job market tightens, training becomes a more important tool to create higher-paying jobs and diversify New Mexico’s economy.”

The funding was awarded by the Job Training Incentive Program Board. The following businesses will benefit from the award: