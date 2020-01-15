11 New Mexico companies to receive job training funds

Business

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the New Mexico Economic Development Department announced that it has awarded $2.7 million to 11 companies which will offset the cost of training 361 new employees and five interns.

“We are seeing new start-ups and returning companies continue to thrive, in part due to the support they receive from JTIP,” Cabinet Secretary Alicia Keyes said in a press release. “As the job market tightens, training becomes a more important tool to create higher-paying jobs and diversify New Mexico’s economy.”

The funding was awarded by the Job Training Incentive Program Board. The following businesses will benefit from the award:

  • 3D Glass Solutions in Albuquerque
  • Affordable Solar in Albuquerque
  • Best Deal Retailer in Albuquerque
  • Build With Robots LLC in Albuquerque
  • CAVU Aerospace, Inc. in Roswell
  • Electric Playhouse, Inc. in Albuquerque
  • Kane Robotics, Inc. in Albuquerque
  • NTxBio, LLC in Santa Fe
  • Ridgeline Manufacturing & Engineering, Inc. in Sandia Park
  • Stampede Meat, Inc. in Sunland Park
  • Tactical Application Vehicles, LLC in Albuquerque

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞