NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) has awarded 11 Economic Development Organizations (EDOs) with certifications for their service to the community. Once EDOs are certified, they can receive a $40,000 cash grant, which can be renewed for up to ten years.

Newly Awarded EDO’s

Questa Economic Development Fund

Clovis Economic Development

Lovington Economic Development Corporation

Four Corners Economic Development, Inc.

Re-Awarded EDO’s

Sandoval Economic Alliance (SEA)

Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance (MVEDA)

Greater Gallup Economic Development Corporation

Economic Development Corporation of Lea County

Greater Raton Economic Development Corporation (GrowRaton)

Roswell-Chaves County EDC

Carlsbad Department of Development

“Economic development takes collaboration. Without our community partners, EDD would not be successful. It is an honor to recognize their hard work and thank them for playing a critical role in our mission to move the state forward,” EDD Deputy Secretary Jon Clark

According to the EDD, the certification process heightens visibility, builds capacity for development, encourages professional development, facilitates the creation of jobs, and establishes a diversified economy for EDOs in the state of New Mexico.