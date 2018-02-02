Budget passed by House includes $80M for road projects

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers could see some smoother roads if the House version of the budget holds up.

The proposed $6.3 billion budget has an extra $80 million in it for road projects. It would include $10 million for each of the state’s Department of Transportation districts.

It may not sound like much, but in Albuquerque it would be enough to pay for something like the San Mateo bridge/I-25 widening project.

Lawmakers know New Mexico roads and traffic are getting worse and worse.

“The needs are overwhelming so we looked at that as one of the priorities in the budget to be able to address at least part of the needs that are outlined in the Department of Transportation,” Rep. Larry Larranaga (R-Albuquerque) said.

Road funds are getting harder and harder to come by. One lawmaker is proposing using portions of state bond money on road projects instead of building projects.

