Brian Urlacher ready to host golf talks about the Hall of Fame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Brian Urlacher is back in the Duke City to play golf. The former Chicago Bears and Lobo great is holding his second annual golf tournament and banquet. The banquet was Wednesday night at the Canyon Club in Four Hills. It’s the same place that will host the tournament Thursday morning.

Urlacher was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

“I was shocked, I didn’t know that I was eligible or how you got in,” said Urlacher. “Paul Krebs told me probably 18 months ago: ‘Be ready.’ I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ I didn’t know I was eligible and I was excited. It was cool. What a great class, a bunch of good guys, college and NFL players that I am going in with.”

That is one hall down and maybe many to come.

Urlacher is now eligible for the 2018 NFL Hall of Fame. Getting in would be a great honor.

“If it happens, great,” said Urlacher. “If not, you know I didn’t play my career trying to get to the Hall of Fame. I played because I love football and I had a good time playing it. So, if i get in, awesome, if not then we will see what happens next year I guess.”

Urlacher had more than 1,300 tackles in his career and has a good chance of being a first ballot Hall of Fame selection.