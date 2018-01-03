Brian Urlacher named 1 of the 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Football player and Chicago Bear great, Brian Urlacher, was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018. He’s 1 of 15 who will be up for enshrinement and is 1 of 4 first-year eligible candidates. The other include Ray Lewis, Steve Hutchinson and Randy Moss.

Here is the full list:

  • Tony Boselli
  • Isaac Bruce
  • Brian Dawkins
  • Alan Faneca
  • Steve Hutchinson
  • Joe Jacoby
  • Edgerrin James
  • Ty Law
  • Ray Lewis
  • John Lynch
  • Kevin Mawae
  • Randy Moss
  • Terrell Owens
  • Brian Urlacher
  • Everson Walls.

The final vote will be announced at the NFL Awards in Minneapolis on Feb. 3.

