Brian Urlacher named 1 of the 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Football player and Chicago Bear great, Brian Urlacher, was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018. He’s 1 of 15 who will be up for enshrinement and is 1 of 4 first-year eligible candidates. The other include Ray Lewis, Steve Hutchinson and Randy Moss.
Here is the full list:
- Tony Boselli
- Isaac Bruce
- Brian Dawkins
- Alan Faneca
- Steve Hutchinson
- Joe Jacoby
- Edgerrin James
- Ty Law
- Ray Lewis
- John Lynch
- Kevin Mawae
- Randy Moss
- Terrell Owens
- Brian Urlacher
- Everson Walls.
The final vote will be announced at the NFL Awards in Minneapolis on Feb. 3.