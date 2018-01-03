Brian Urlacher named 1 of the 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Football player and Chicago Bear great, Brian Urlacher, was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018. He’s 1 of 15 who will be up for enshrinement and is 1 of 4 first-year eligible candidates. The other include Ray Lewis, Steve Hutchinson and Randy Moss.

Here is the full list:

Tony Boselli

Isaac Bruce

Brian Dawkins

Alan Faneca

Steve Hutchinson

Joe Jacoby

Edgerrin James

Ty Law

Ray Lewis

John Lynch

Kevin Mawae

Randy Moss

Terrell Owens

Brian Urlacher

Everson Walls.

The final vote will be announced at the NFL Awards in Minneapolis on Feb. 3.