Brian Urlacher in NFF College Football HOF Class of 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher is the first University of New Mexico Lobo selected for enshrinement into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame.

Urlacher is one of 10 in the Class of 2017, which also features former NFL great and Tennessee alum Peyton Manning. The induction ceremony will take place in New York City Dec. 5.

Urlacher played at New Mexico from 1996-99, earning All American honors his last two seasons. Urlacher played a hybrid position called the Lobo, destroying opponents along the way. The Lobo was a cross between a linebacker and safety. He had 154 tackles his senior season and five forced fumbles.

Urlacher also played receiver and returned punts. He averaged over 15 yards per return. In 2000, the Chicago Bears selected Urlacher as the ninth overall pick of the NFL Draft. Urlacher was Defensive Rookie of the Year his first season. He was also the Defensive Player of the Year in 2005.

The eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker set a Bears single season record for tackles in 2002 with 153. Urlacher owns the Bears franchise career record with 1,353 tackles. Urlacher played 13 NFL seasons.