Brewery’s van stolen two nights in a row, involved in a series of crimes

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — Police are investigating a bizarre case, involving a van that was stolen two days in a row and may be connected to a series of other crimes in southeast Albuquerque near the Sunport.

Cliff Sandoval is one of the owners of 377 Brewery off of Yale and Gibson. Sandoval said this past week has been very difficult after a string of crimes at his business, starting on Thursday morning when staff discovered someone broke into the brewery.

“Trashed the place, broke the cash drawer, threw stuff onto the patio, took the cash, took the iPads, took tools, took music equipment, found the keys to the van and took it,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval said when the business reported the crime to the Albuquerque Police Department, an officer said police had actually found the stolen van and that it was involved in break-ins at two federal agencies nearby.

“They went into homeland security and they went into border patrol, and they drove the van into homeland security through a window and then they went to border patrol,” said Sandoval.

Afterwards, Sandoval said they retrieved their van and parked it outside the brewery for the night. However, the next day, one of his employees called him and said the van was missing again.

“He goes, ‘They took it again,’” said Sandoval. “They just called and they found our van again, and it was five blocks away in the general vicinity and it was idling in the middle of the road.”

This time the van was trashed, with broken windows and alcohol bottles found inside. Sandoval said police told him the van was involved in three break-ins at businesses along Candelaria Road. As police continue to investigate the case, Sandoval said he’ll keep his business open, going strong.

“It just makes me push harder,” said Sandoval. “I’m not going to give up. We’ve worked too hard.”

Sandoval said they donated the van after it was stolen for the second time. He estimates a total of $20,000 worth in items were stolen during Thursday’s burglary.

APD did confirm the van was connected to “incidents” at three nearby offices, but they didn’t provide any more details. It is unclear if they have any leads on suspects.