West Nile virus detected in Bernalillo County mosquitoes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Officials have announced for the first time this year, mosquitoes in the bosque have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department and Bernalillo County Planning and Development Services Department made the announcement Wednesday. The discovery was made during routine monitoring of mosquitoes in the bosque.

“Mosquitos infected with West Nile virus will be around until there is a good hard frost in the area, so we urge people to continue to take precautions against mosquito bites throughout the rest of the season,” said Dr. Mark DiMenna, Deputy Director for the City’s Environmental Health Department in a press release.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. In rare instances, the virus can also cause encephalitis and meningitis.

Anyone reporting these symptoms should contact their health care provider. Individuals older than the age of 60 are at most risk for serious illness or disease from West Nile virus.

The following can reduce the risk of contracting West Nile virus by minimizing exposure to mosquitos:

Use insect repellant on exposed skin when going outdoors

Eliminate any standing water as mosquitos lay their eggs in areas such as old tires, birdbaths, and pet water bowls

Keep doors and windows without screens closed

Request a mosquito spray

The City of Albuquerque encourages the public to report any mosquito habitats or potential breeding sites to 311. You can also call 311 to request a mosquito spray in your area. You must provide contact information and the exact address in order to request treatment.

Register for no-spray list