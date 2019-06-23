Suspect in murder of Albuquerque mother and daughter detained in El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KRQE)- A suspect has been detained by the El Paso Police Department in connection to the deaths of a mother and daughter discovered murdered in their Albuquerque home on Friday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jesus Cartagena Jr. for two open counts of murder. He is currently being held and detained by the El Paso Police Department.

Laura and Shanta Hanish were found dead in their Nob Hill home on Friday after someone came to their residence to check on Laura after she failed to show up at work. Laura Hanish, 58, was a was a social worker at the Public Defender’s Office for 24 years and was set to retire this year.

Shanta Hanish, 19, was a University of New Mexico student studying education. This is a developing story.

