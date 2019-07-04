One person dead after Rail Runner hits vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Emergency crews are responding after the Rail Runner struck a car on the tracks in Albuquerque.

It happened on the tracks at Candelaria. The Rio Metro Regional Transit District and Albuquerque police confirm one person has died at the scene.

Due to the ongoing investigation, officials say that southbound train is not able to deboard at this time.

There is no word yet on the extent of the damages, or how train service may be affected. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says no Rail Runner passengers were injured and APD is taking over the investigation.

