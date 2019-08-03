Police: Multiple deaths following El Paso, Texas shooting

EL PASO, Texas — Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have confirmed that multiple people are dead and one person is in custody following a shooting at a shopping center on Saturday.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

Police say that reports of an active shooter at the Walmart at Cielo Vista came in around 10 a.m. and they also received additional reports of a possible shooter at the Cielo Vista Mall which is located in the same area.

KTSM reports that a police source has confirmed that 18 people were killed inside the Walmart in the area, however, in a press conference later that afternoon authorities could not confirm a total number of fatalities.

Authorities say that one person has been taken into custody but state they will not rule out the possibility of multiple shooters at this time.

The El Paso Police Department is asking the public to stay clear of the surrounding area of Cielo Vista Mall. A reunification center for families has been set up at McCarther Middle School on Whittus.

Further details weren’t immediately available. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

Please stay clear of the surrounding area of Cielo Vista Mall. Reunification center for families at McCarthur Middle School on Whittus. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

