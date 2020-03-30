Police investigate officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened on the 900 block of Edith Boulevard southeast. APD says that no officers were injured and the suspect was transported to UNMH with unknown injuries.
