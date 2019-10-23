Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

NMSP officer hit head-on in fatal Rio Rancho crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead and a New Mexico State Police officer has been hospitalized following a wrong-way crash in Rio Rancho on Tuesday.

State Police say an officer was traveling north on Unser when he was hit head-on around 4:30 p.m. by a southbound green SUV carrying two passengers.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV crossed the center line. The passenger of that vehicle died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a hospital and his condition is unknown. The officer, who was also hospitalized is in stable condition.

NMSP and the State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss