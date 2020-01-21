NMSP: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting, right 2 lanes closed at I-25 northbound at San Antonio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that a suspect has been injured in an officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque on Tuesday. The incident occurred on I-25 northbound at milepost 231 near the San Antonio exit.

The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time. NMSP says the officer is okay. Police report that the right lane and exit lane are currently closed in the area.

Delays are expected in this area. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Police vehicles are visible at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at I-25 and San Antonio on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (KRQE Brady Wakayama)

