Breaking News
NMSP: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

NMSP: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting, right 2 lanes closed at I-25 northbound at San Antonio

Breaking News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that a suspect has been injured in an officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque on Tuesday. The incident occurred on I-25 northbound at milepost 231 near the San Antonio exit.

The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time. NMSP says the officer is okay. Police report that the right lane and exit lane are currently closed in the area.

Delays are expected in this area. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

  • Police vehicles are visible at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at I-25 and San Antonio on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (KRQE Brady Wakayama)
  • Police vehicles are visible at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at I-25 and San Antonio on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (KRQE Brady Wakayama)
  • Police vehicles are visible at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at I-25 and San Antonio on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (KRQE Brady Wakayama)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞