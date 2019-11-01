Nehemiah Griego sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Life with the possibility of parole. That is the sentence Judge Alisa Hart just handed down to teen killer Nehemiah Griego. At just 15, he murdered his five family members inside their home, including three small children.

Griego’s sentencing hearing took place more than two weeks ago. The judge said she needed more time to make her decision.

Judge John Romero originally ruled Griego should be sentenced as a juvenile, meaning he could be released when he turned 21.

That would have been last year, but prosecutors argued the now 22-year-old is still a danger. The State Attorney General’s Office appealed the sentence, and the appeals court sent the case back to district court to make that call.

After ruling back in August that Griego was not fit for release and no longer eligible for rehabilitation in the juvenile system, Judge Alisa Hart sentenced Griego to life with the possibility of parole on Friday.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will have a live report today at 4 p.m.

Tag: Nehemiah Griego