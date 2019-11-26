Lobo football parting ways with head coach Bob Davie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After eight seasons at the University of New Mexico, football coach Bob Davie is out.

Late Monday afternoon, UNM sent out a release stating Davie will coach his final game for the Lobos on Saturday, and then he and the school are parting ways.

It’s been a rough few years for David and Lobo football. The team keeps losing and attendance is plummeting. Finally, UNM has decided enough is enough.

Davie was hired in late 2011. The program was in shambles following a disastrous few years under Mike Locksley. They peaked under Davie in 2016, going 9-4, but the last three years they’re 8-27.

Davie was also suspended without pay for 30 days last year for his handling of alleged misconduct by his players. His buyout after this season is $840,000, but there is no confirmation regarding whether UNM and Davie reached a compromise.

The Lobos finish up at home against Utah State on Saturday. A loss would be a 2-10 season on the heels of 3-9 seasons.

Davie also missed two games this year after a serious medical incident in the locker room after a game at University Stadium.

Davie says Saturday’s game will be his last as Lobos head coach. — Van Tate (@krqesports) November 26, 2019