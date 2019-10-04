Former Albuquerque pastor accused of sexually abusing 5-year-old boy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A man who recently resigned from his position as pastor at an Albuquerque church is accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old child.

Curtis Brown has been charged with criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact of a minor. The charges stem from an August 23, 2019 incident in which authorities say Brown sexually abused the boy while he stayed at his home overnight.

A criminal complaint states that after staying with Brown, the 5-year-old boy told his father of his “secret”. According to police, the child’s father then confronted Brown who allegedly didn’t deny the allegations.

Curtis Brown who had been the pastor at Grace Baptist Church for over 18-years, abruptly resigned from his position on Sunday, August 25, 2019.