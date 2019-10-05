Fire engulfs Rio Rancho Country Club

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A massive fire has broken out at the Rio Rancho Country Club. Flames and smoke can be seen for miles.

Two ladder trucks, two rescue units, and two engines are on scene. Rio Rancho Fire says crews were dispatched around 8 p.m. after it appears the fire started near the Country Club ballroom.

The roof has completely collapsed. Flames were so high at one point, the fire could be seen from the Rio Rancho High School Football Stadium.

Fire crews say it’s too early to tell how the fire started, but believe it could be suspicious. Police say they’ve struggled with squatters and trespassers in the past.

People who KRQE News 13 spoke with say although the country club is closed, it holds a lot of memories.

“A lot of people got married here, a lot of people have traditions here. I grew up on the golf course as a kid at the country club so it’s pretty sad we were all hoping this place would reopen,” Leslie Kissane said.

Right now, no injuries have been reported.

In December 2016, the owner of Club Rio Rancho announced it was closing its doors. The club was reportedly millions of dollars in debt and owed the city of Rio Rancho more than $350,000 in water bills and penalties.

Dozens of people have been watching firefighters battle the blaze at the old Rio Rancho country club. They tell me it’s hard watching the building burn because it carries a lot of memories ⁦@krqe⁩ pic.twitter.com/0JijrSO2bP — Rachel Knapp (@RachelKnappNews) October 5, 2019