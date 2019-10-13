Authorities seeking information on pair of missing Las Cruces siblings

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating two siblings.

Aviannah Haynes, a 3-year-old girl, and Jaydin Haynes, a 7-year-old boy, were reported missing Sunday morning and may be in danger. They both were last seen at 1538 Medina Dr. at around 8:30 p.m. on October 12. They were accompanied by their grandmother, Myrian Rocha-Bastidos, and possibly went to the Wal-Mart on 1550 South Valley Dr.

Aviannah is approximately 2-feet tall and weighs 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark colored shorts. Jaydin is approximately 4-feet tall and weighs 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and white flannel shirt and black shorts.

Rocha-Bastidos is 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds and has dyed blonde hair. She drives an early 2000’s model Toyota station wagon, that is cream in color, and has a yellow New Mexico license plate.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aviannah and Jayden Haynes or Myrian Rocha-Bastidos is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.