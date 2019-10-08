APS superintendent Raquel Reedy announces plans to retire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools is stepping down.

Raquel Reedy announced her plan to retire when her contract is up at the end of the school year. Reedy has worked for APS for more than 40 years and took over as superintendent in 2016.

Her announcement comes just a month after controversy arose over Reedy’s 11%, $30,000 pay hike amid the district’s budget woes. However, the school board has spoken highly of Reedy’s performance during her tenure.

The district credits her for an 8-point increase in graduation rates, as well as the expansion of programs like bilingual education, pre-school, and music and art.

The board is expected to release its plan for finding a replacement on Wednesday.

