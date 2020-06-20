Live Now
APD officer tests positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An APD officer recently tested positive for COVID-19. The officer has been quarantined and is now resting at home.

Officials say the exposure came from the officer’s travel and was not from work-related contact. Several of the officer’s colleagues were tested. Those tests came back negative Saturday. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.

