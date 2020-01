ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez has passed away.

Mayor Tim Keller, the city council, and Sanchez’s family joined together for a news conference Wednesday evening announcing the councilor’s death.

The announcement comes after Councilor Sanchez, who represented District 1 on Albuquerque’s westside, suffered a “serious medical emergency” on November 25.

This is a developing story. For more details, watch KRQE News 13 tonight at 10 p.m.