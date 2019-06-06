Boxes upon boxes of old, un-redacted tax records found in Albuquerque dumpster

A shocking discovery was made Thursday morning by some people who work at an Albuquerque business center: boxes upon boxes of un-redacted, old tax records for various people and entities.

It’s incredible how just a few numbers can allow someone to steal your identity. What may be scarier, is trusting someone else to keep those numbers safe but learning they ended up in a public dumpster.

Flor Irivn works at the business center on the northwest corner of Candelaria and Carlisle. Thursday morning, while doing her routine trip to the recycling dumpster in the alley behind the center, she found the load of tax documents.

“I’m very just shocked,” she told KRQE News 13, “To see that your information is just sitting in someone’s alleyway.”

The documents were from the early 2000’s and included sensitive information ranging from social security numbers to checkbooks and banking account information to phone numbers.

It’s unclear who dumped the documents, but many of them were prepared by H&R Block and had a phone number that connects to the Coors location near Cottonwood Mall.

KRQE News 13 called the national company and were sent this explanation: