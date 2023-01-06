BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, Everett Paquin, 59, of Bosque Farms was sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Before sentencing, he pled guilty to assault and being a felon in possession.

In 2020, Paquin reportedly assaulted his then-girlfriend on the Pueblo of Isleta, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). At the time of the assault, he had a loaded shotgun in his home, according to the DOJ. But as a convicted felon, Paquin was not legally allowed to own a gun.

Paquin pled guilty to both assault and possessing a firearm last September, according to the DOJ. Now, he has received a sentence of four years and nine months in prison.

After he serves his time, he will be under supervision for three years. He is also required to complete substance abuse programs, an anger management program, and a domestic violence prevention program, according to the DOJ.