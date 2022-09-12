Video courtesy Border Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hundreds of migrants arrived in El Paso Monday morning, crossing the Rio Grande and climbing up the riverbank’s cement canal to reach the U.S.

The arrival of the migrants was only the latest surge, with Juarez officials confirming most of the group were from Venezuela, as were similar groups who arrived in El Paso Friday and Saturday.

Video shot by our KTSM crew in Juarez captured countless migrants making their way up the steep, concrete-line riverbank of the Rio Grande and entering the U.S. just shy of the border wall, in Downtown El Paso.

During the mass crossing, our KTSM crew says the normally-present Mexican National Guard and members of the Mexican Army were nowhere to be seen.

For the Border Patrol’s part, they have been releasing migrants directly to the streets of El Paso, where local Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) are struggling to keep up with the demands of the current ‘decompression’ of migrants from custody.

Under normal circumstances, the migrants would be released to the NGO’s, who would then host them at their facilities around the city; however since late August those facilities have been at capacity.

Below are the numbers since Wednesday, September 7.