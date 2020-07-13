News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Record heat continues throughout state Monday
Ultra-light aircraft drops shipment of meth near border in California: CBP

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 145.5 pounds with an estimated street value of $327,375. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents said they had seen an ultralight aircraft flying at a low altitude moments before finding a duffle bag full of meth.

Agents from the El Centro Sector’s Calexico Station observed the aircraft shortly after midnight on Saturday, about three and a half miles north of the U.S-Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

  • This file photo shows the type of ultralight aircraft smugglers used to transport meth across the border nead Calexico, Calif.

Agents responded to the area and located a white duffle bag and a metal basket. In the bag were 26 clear plastic containers filled with what agents later determined to be 145.5 pounds methamphetamine.

US teen uses remote-controlled car to smuggle meth across border, agents say

Agents turned over the drugs, values at $327,375, to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

