Travel restrictions lift at U.S.-Mexico border

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Travel restrictions are set to be lifted along the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday night at midnight for the first time since March 2020. Border Patrol says it’s preparing for an influx of travelers.
Story Continues Below
- Crime: Man who admitted to attempted rape sentenced to 3 years in prison
- New Mexico: Santa Fe school board declares staffing crisis, passes resolution
- Weather: Warm weather lingers through the weekend
- Photo Gallery: New Mexico Veterans Photo Gallery
The organization warns that travelers without proper documentation, including proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, will be turned away. U.S. citizens returning home, however, will be exempt from that requirement. They’re also advising that people at the border be prepared for hour-long waits during peak traffic hours.