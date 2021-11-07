Travel restrictions lift at U.S.-Mexico border

Border Report

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Travel restrictions are set to be lifted along the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday night at midnight for the first time since March 2020. Border Patrol says it’s preparing for an influx of travelers.

The organization warns that travelers without proper documentation, including proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, will be turned away. U.S. citizens returning home, however, will be exempt from that requirement. They’re also advising that people at the border be prepared for hour-long waits during peak traffic hours.

