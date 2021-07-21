Travel restrictions at U.S.-Mexico border extended through Aug. 21

People and vehicles pass over the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry bridge which connects the United States and Mexico on January 19, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The U.S. and Mexico have extended non-essential land travel restrictions through Aug. 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.

The restrictions apply to those who travel on foot or vehicles, ferries, rail or to coastal ports of entry, as well as immigrants and non-immigrants traveling for purposes that U.S. authorities do not consider essential. Restrictions don’t apply to commercial air or sea travel. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents (LPR) are allowed to return to the United States during this period.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, DHS said, “To decrease the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through August 21, while ensuring the continued flow of essential trade and travel.”

The renewed restrictions go into effect at 12 a.m. EDT Thursday, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Aug. 21, 2021. The restrictions could be amended or rescinded prior to that time, the agency said.

“DHS is in constant contact with Canadian and Mexican counterparts to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably,” DHS tweeted.

On Monday, Canada announced it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into the country on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn’t yet known.

Any Canadian can fly to the U.S.

The restrictions first went into effect in March 2020 to minimize cross-border spread of COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.