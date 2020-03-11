Tijuana cancels community events over coronavirus fears, blames California

TIJUANA, Baja California, Mexico (Border Report) — The city of Tijuana is
Tijuana Mayor Arturo Gonzalez Cruz blamed documented cases in California as the reason for the postponement of these events, which provide outreach and help in terms of legal advice, job placement
In a video posted Tuesday night on the mayor’s Facebook account the mayor described his concerns with the presence of coronavirus in California.
“In principle, due to the cases of the coronavirus in the neighboring state of California, where we have a series of business and personal interests. … I’ve decided to postpone as a preventive measure all the weekly events providing services on Saturdays,” said Mayor Gonzalez.
