TIJUANA (Border Report) — After a somewhat quiet month of June, Tijuana appeared to be on its way to significantly lowering its yearly murder total, but after an unusually violent start to July, the city is now on track to approach 2,000 homicides, something it’s done annually since 2019.

During the first 12 days of this month, there have been 60 murders reported in Tijuana bringing the total to 970 in 2022, according to stats provided by a state of Baja California investigative agency.

On Monday of this week, police say four murders happened around the city.

A day later, four more took place, including the discovery of three bodies in a shallow grave that had been burned.

Investigators say the remains of all three victims had signs of being shot in the head.