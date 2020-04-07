Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Juarez

Border city across El Paso, Texas now well into community-spread phase of disease

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Juarez is now dealing with 14 COVID-19 cases, as three more patients have tested positive for the disease, Chihuahua state health officials said Tuesday.

The Mexican border city across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas on Monday reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 fatalities, two men in their 40s, both of them diabetics, both of them acquiring the infection through community spread, according to health authorities.

This graphic shows the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in Juarez, Mexico in a matter of days. (Courtesy State of Chihuahua)

In an online news conference Tuesday, Chihuahua state Health Authority Dr. Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla said Juarez is more at risk of further COVID-19 cases due to its large population — 1.5 million inhabitants — and its border location and interaction with El Paso, which is up to 125 cases. The state of Chihuahua is up to 24 confirmed cases and 20 suspected cases.

Valenzuela continued to urge border residents to obey stay-at-home orders and to practice frequent handwashing to avoid catching or spreading the disease.

