Unpaved streets intersect Isla Tonga, where the bodies of seven migrants have been found in the past nine months in South Juarez.

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Eight migrants have been victims of homicide in Juarez in the last nine months, with the bodies of seven found within walking distance of the same street.

The murders could be the tip of the iceberg of widespread, greed-fueled violence against vulnerable migrants from Central and South America and even rural Mexico, a Juarez immigration lawyer says.

“They kidnap the ones they find on the streets. They find out if they have family members in the United States and they call them to demand ransom. If they don’t pay that ransom, they kill them,” said Jorge Vazquez Campbell, who also heads a nonprofit that advocates for the legal rights of refugees passing through Mexico.

Police in Juarez on Wednesday told Border Report there is no way for their officers to know the nationality of a homicide victim carrying no identity documents. The identification process can be lengthy and involve reaching out to consulates or embassies.

The killings have received little publicity until recently, precisely because authorities did not know they were migrants.

The latest migrant homicide involves a Venezuelan woman who was taken out of a car along with an unidentified female and shot to death in the Escobedo neighborhood near Downtown Juarez.

On Jan. 23, the bodies of a Honduran woman and a Salvadoran man were abandoned near a street called Isla Tonga. A day later, a Nicaraguan schoolteacher and a man from Veracruz, Mexico, were found dead farther down the same street.

Last September, authorities recovered the bodies of three Ecuadoran men also near Isla Tonga.

A Border Report/KTSM crew visited the neighborhood on Wednesday. Unpaved streets lead up to hills and then disappear. Few residents could be seen out of their gated and locked homes. A few that were out and about refused to speak on camera.

Vazquez Campbell said the remote south Juarez neighborhood is propitious for abandoning a body after the person is killed in a home or warehouse elsewhere. He has first-hand knowledge of the issue after being contacted last year by the families of five missing Central American migrants.

The missing men, some of whom allegedly had been picked up by Mexican immigration authorities, turned up dead last June. He described the manner of death as sadistic, with people being victims of extreme violence and then strangled with a rope or the cord of an electrical appliance.

The relatives of some of the victims paid ransoms of up to $15,000 and they were still killed, Vazquez Campbell said, raising a troubling scenario he believes to be true.

“Why do they kill them even after their family pays the ransom? Because the kidnappers don’t want to be identified because some of them are police officers,” he said.

The lawyer told Border Report he went to Juarez authorities after the Central American families paid a ransom last year and did not hear back from their missing relatives.

Juarez immigration attorney Jorge Vazquez Campbell has been documenting and researching migrant killings in Juarez since 2018. (Border Report photo)

“They charged the family 12- and 15-thousand dollars in ransom. The family took the money out of American banks and sent it. I filed a complaint in Juarez, and they ignored it. I went to the FBI at the consulate and told them the money was paid from the U.S. banks,” he said.

Vazquez Campbell said organized crime has increasingly targeted migrants in Juarez since 2018. That’s the year large-scale migrant caravans started moving through Mexico and more vulnerable migrants started passing through cartel strongholds such as Juarez, Tijuana and Nuevo Laredo.