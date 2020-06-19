Smugglers load pickup with marijuana in South Texas

This truck contained 570 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $460,000 on June 18, 2020 near Rio Grande City ,Texas. (CBP

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — They emerged from the brush a loaded the bed of a pickup with marijuana in an area of South Texas known for smuggling.

Before long, the truck left.

Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande City Station said they saw it all go down and immediately pursued the truck Thursday night, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

The driver abruptly stopped and ran off. When agents reached the Chevrolet Silverado, they found 570 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $460,000, and the driver hiding in the nearby brush.

An hour earlier, agents from the same station — part of the Rio Grande Valley Sector — encountered several people carrying several bundles of marijuana near the banks of the Rio Grande. Agents said the subjects abandoned 365 pounds of marijuana and fled into Mexico. The pot valued at nearly $300,000.

In Roma, Texas, 14 drug smugglers used a raft to flee into Mexico. Agents said they spotted the group carrying bundles of marijuana through the dense vegetation. As the agent observed the group return to Mexico in a raft, they found 140 pounds of marijuana worth $113,000 near the river bank.

In a separate incident Thursday, agents assigned to the Javier Vega, Jr. checkpoint seized 577 Xanax pills.

