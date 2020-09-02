Rumors of border travel restrictions extended through November ‘not true’

Pedestrians wait in line to enter the United States at San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Tijuana, Mexico. A Trump administration crackdown on nonessential travel coming from Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic has created massive bottlenecks at the border, with drivers reporting waits of up to 10 hours to get into the U.S. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Mexico’s consul general in San Diego denies saying that essential travel restrictions at the border would remain in place through November.

The office of Consul General Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez tells Border Report that his comments about delayed infrastructure projects just south of the border, and how they might affect border travel through November, were misconstrued and have been “taken out of context.”

Gonzalez Gutierrez spoke to a number of government officials Tuesday night in Tijuana where he made the comments.

In March, both Mexico and the United States agreed to enforce travel restrictions at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between the two countries.

Right now, only U.S. citizens, legal residents and essential workers such a people involved in the health and food industry are allowed to cross the border.

These restrictions have been extended monthly and are currently in place through Sept. 21.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.