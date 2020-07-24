Reports: Owner of Juarez’s famed Kentucky Club passes away

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The owner of Juarez’s world-famous Kentucky Club has died, according to posts by relatives on social media.
Sergio Macedonio Pena Acosta died on Thursday of natural causes, his son Sergio Pena Jr. posted.
“A sad and painful chapter of my life closes today here on earth. […] saying goodbye to my father who has joined God’s glory,” Pena Jr. posted.
The Kentucky Club has been a Juarez fixture since 1920 and is widely credited as the birthplace of the margarita, a drink made of tequila and lime juice. Located a few blocks south of the Paso del Norte port of entry into the United States, the Kentucky Bar has been often visited by Hollywood celebrities whose photos hang on the walls.
The bar has been closed during the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Border Report reached out to the Pena family and is awaiting a response.
Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.