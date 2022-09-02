EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border Patrol officials on Friday would not immediately confirm or deny reports out of Washington, D.C., regarding the reassignment of El Paso Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez to a similar position in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas.

According to The Washington Examiner, an internal Border Patrol memo informed the agency’s top leadership on Thursday that Chavez would be taking over for RGV Chief Brian Hastings in the nation’s busiest region for illegal immigration.

Chavez is the only female Hispanic sector chief in the federal agency charged with patrolling the nation’s land borders. She is a Texas native and began her career in law enforcement in the Lone Star State prior to joining the Border Patrol. She has been with the agency for 27 years.