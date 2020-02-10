Rage Against the Machine to donate proceeds from border shows to immigrant rights organizations

Zach de la Roche fronts Rage Against The Machine as they perform at the Tent State Music Festival to End The War Concert at the Denver Coliseum on August 27, 2008 in Denver, Colorado. Members of the band then joined activists and protesters as they support the Iraq Veterans Against The War as had an anti-war march from the Denver Coliseum to the Pepsi Center during the 2008 Democratic National Convention. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Tickets for Rage Against the Machine go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, the band announced on social media.

Rage Against the Machine will perform in El Paso on March 26 and in Las Cruces on March 28. The band’s Facebook post does not list in which venues the band will perform, but UTEP’s Office of Special Events said RATM will perform March 26 at the Don Haskins Center. According to Live Nation, the band is scheduled to perform on those dates at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso and the Pan-American Center in Las Cruces.

According to the band’s website, 100% of all proceeds from El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix will go to immigrant rights organizations.

This is the first time the iconic Los Angeles band has toured since 2011. Other dates include Coachella, Boston Calling and the Firefly fest in Delaware.

Rage Against the machine will be touring with Run the Jewels.

Tickets will be available at RATM.com and at ticketmaster.com.