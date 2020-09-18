Popular transit center at California port of entry to close for six months

The Otay Mesa Transit Center will be relocated for six months to make way for modernization projects at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. (Courtesy: Metropolitan Transit District)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the San Diego

Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) announced a six-month closure of the existing northbound

walkway to the MTS transit center at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The transit center is used daily by thousands of commuters who cross the border on foot and then travel by bus into the San Diego area for various reasons.

The closure will help expedite the construction of a new northbound extension ramp that will better connect the port of entry to the nearby Otay Mesa Transit Center.

As a result, MTS bus operations at the transit center will cease and will be temporarily relocated to the intersection of Roll Drive and Via de la Amistad during this period.

At 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, the northbound pedestrian walkway to the MTS Transit Center will close until Spring 2021.

To accommodate pedestrian travelers, MTS will shift their bus operations to the intersection of

Roll Drive and Via de la Amistad for bus routes 905, 909, 950, and Rapid 225.

This work is part of the Otay Mesa Land Port of Entry’s $137.2 million modernization and

expansion project which includes the modernization of the existing pedestrian inspection facility

and increases the number of inspection booths from six to 12

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.






