Police: Body parts in plastic bags likely those of missing Juarez women

The Disappeared of Juarez network on Sunday shared the photos of two women who went missing and were believed to have been abducted in the Zaragoza neighborhood of Juarez.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Relatives of two missing Juarez women on Sunday launched a frantic social media blitz to locate their loved ones. The photos shared on social media show photos of youthful, smiling women taking selfies.

On Monday, police say they may have found their remains inside plastic bags abandoned on a street in the Salvacar neighborhood of Juarez.

According to the Desaparecidos de Ciudad Juarez web page, Dolores Guadalupe Sosa and Leslie Vanessa Teniente got off an Uber on Sunday near a convenience store in the Zaragoza-Morelos neighborhood. The two were allegedly abducted a very short time later.

The post by the group, whose name translates to The Disappeared of Juarez, was shared more than 500 times.

On Monday morning, police were called to a nearby neighborhood to inspect the remains found by residents in bags in front of an apparently random home. Police told reporters the bags contained chopped-up body parts of women.

Chihuahua state police Crimes Against Women unit commander Wendy Chavez told reporters a preliminary investigation shows the remains likely are those of the missing women.

The group that led the online search effort for Sosa and Teniente on Sunday a day later also posted links to news stories regarding the finding of body parts.

The state police say 122 women have been murdered in Juarez so far in 2021, including eight this month.