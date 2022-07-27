JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Juarez police have arrested four men allegedly transporting 90 Guatemalan nationals in vehicles from Chihuahua City to the U.S. border.

Municipal officers patrolling Oscar Flores Boulevard on Tuesday night spotted a four-vehicle caravan carrying more passengers than was safe in each truck, the city police said in a statement.

The drivers failed to stop when prompted to do so by police, so a brief chase ensued ending at the intersection of Barranco Azul street, police said. The drivers were arrested and 52 men, nine women and 29 minors, all from Guatemala, were detained. City officials told local news media the migrants were taken to a municipal facility for a medical screening and that they would be sent to the “appropriate instance” for processing.

Police identified the drivers as Ramon Lorenzo G.F., 41, Victor P.N., 40, Julio Cesar C.A., 34, and Hugo B.C., 29. The four are facing migrant smuggling charges. Police said the men charged the migrants “large amounts of money” to transport them from a hotel in Chihuahua City to Juarez.