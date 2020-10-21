Part 2: Candidates in tight race for California’s 50th congressional district weigh in on asylum

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Polls show the race for California’s 50th Congressional seat is a toss-up between Republican Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

If Campa-Najjar wins, it will be the first time a Democrat has won this district in nearly two decades. It will also mean all five congressional seats in the San Diego region will be blue.

In a recent poll taken by the San Diego Union-Tribune of 508 likely voters conducted by SurveyUSA, Issa is leading with 46 percent, just ahead of Campa-Najjar who polled at 45 percent.

Campa-Najjar is a business owner and lecturer at San Diego State University who worked for President Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012.

Issa is a former congressman for another district in the San Diego region, business owner and Army veteran.

“The contest between Republican Darrell Issa and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar is anyone’s guess, with way too many variables in play to begin to handicap the winner,” SurveyUSA pollster told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

According to the poll, about 9 percent of voters said they were undecided. The margin of error for the poll is reportedly 5.4 percentage points.

Border Report spoke with both Issa and Campa-Najjar about issues pertaining to immigration and asylum. Their comments and positions on the subjects can be seen in the attached video.

