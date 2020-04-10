Outdoor COVID-19 test facility goes up overnight in San Diego

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (Border Report) — Crews from the University of San Diego Health System braved the rain, wind and low temperatures to put up a tent city in the community of Eastlake, located about 25 miles southeast of Downtown San Diego.

The tents will be used as shelter for medical personnel who will be testing patients for the coronavirus.







The University of San Diego Health System has set up a tent city in the community of Eastlake, about 25 miles southeast of Downtown San Diego. It will be used as an outdoor COVID-19 testing site for its patients.

The outdoor venue will be operational in the near future, but it will not be open to the public.

Through a UC San Diego Health System spokesperson, Border Report was told, “only their patients will have access to the tests, and only after being referred to the testing area by a staff nurse.”

Two similar sites are already up and running in the northern part of San Diego County in Encinitas and Rancho Bernardo.

The site will be able to accommodate dozens of people at a time.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.