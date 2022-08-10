TIJUANA (Border Report) — Three cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the Mexican state of Baja California, according to its Secretary of Health Adrián Medina Amarillas.

The border cities of Mexicali and Tijuana each have one case, and the third case is in the coastal city of Ensenada about 70 miles south of the border.

Medina Amarillas announced the news during a news conference Tuesday evening.

He said all three patients are men, ranging in age between 30 and 54, and that all three had traveled to the U.S. recently.

The older one had visited San Diego, which is located just north of border from Tijuana.

According to the California Department of Public Health, there have been 1,300 reported cases in the state of California, the second-highest number of monkeypox cases in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. It is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, which causes smallpox.

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is said to be rarely fatal.