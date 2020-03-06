Mexico in Brief: Alleged gang member wanted for murder in California arrested in Michoacan

Extradition pending for third suspect in deadly Cathedral City shooting; plus, 75 bodies extracted from three mass grave sites in Jalisco

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An alleged gang member wanted on murder charges in Cathedral City, Calif., has been arrested in Mexico.

Guillermo Cintora Gomez (police mug)

Guillermo Cintora Gomez, 24, was taken into custody this week in Ixtlan, Mexico after the FBI alerted Mexican authorities that he had an outstanding murder warrant in the United States, the Michoacan state Attorney General’s Office said.

Cintora, also known as “Guillermo Gomez,” allegedly took part in a fight inside a strip club in California that spilled into the parking lot and resulted in the shooting death of Jason Rosas and gunshot wounds to two other people on June 13, 2018.

Two men, Manuel Adolfo Vargas, 30, and Christian Orlando Miramontes, 24, both of Indio, Calif., were arrested that same week on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Cintora, who allegedly drove a Jeep Wrangler from where the men got guns to shoot at rivals after an altercation, fled to Mexico.

Michoacan authorities have notified Mexican immigration officials of Cintora’s arrest so an extradition process begins and he can be handed over to the United States, the state Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.

75 bodies recovered from mass graves in Jalisco

Police in the Mexican state of Jalisco have dug up 10 bags with human remains this week from a clandestine gravesite in the town of Juanacatlan, a newspaper reported.

The bags contained 185 bones belonging to 12 different individuals at the Centinela hill gravesite, El Occidental reported.

In January, Jalisco state police dug up 34 bags with the remains of 15 people at the Manataln gravesite in the town of Tonala, and found 48 bodies at the Mirador mass grave in Tlajomulco, according to El Occidental.

The state is the base of operations of the Cartel Jalisco New Generation, which is at war with the neighboring La Familia Michoacana drug cartel, law-enforcement experts in the United States say.

