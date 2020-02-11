Mexico in Brief: 11 suspected coronavirus cases turn out negative

This screenshot from a Mexican government YouTube video shows President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left, and Mexico’s Health Undersecretary Hugo Lopez Gattel during the president’s news conference Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 in Mexico City.

MEXICO CITY (Border Report) — No one in Mexico has tested positive for the coronavirus, but one person remains under observation, Mexico’s health undersecretary said today.

“We have no cases of the new coronavirus. We had 11 suspected cases, but all (tested negative),” Undersecretary Hugo Lopez Gatell told reporters in Mexico City.

The health official said testing kits are being sent this week to health departments all over Mexico to ensure a quick response and containment. He told reporters it’s highly likely the virus that has killed hundreds of people in China will make its way to Mexico eventually.

Lopez Gatell said there are no restrictions on people flying to China from Mexico, but that all passengers arriving from China are being screened for symptoms.



Alleged CDN cartel hitman captured, faces charges for killing of five cops in Nuevo Laredo

CD. VICTORIA, Mexico (Border Report) — The alleged leader of a drug cartel’s “hit squad” has been arrested and faces charges related to the murder of five Nuevo Laredo police officers in 2017, Tamaulipas state government reported.

#FGJT_Informa Se cumplimentó orden de aprehensión en contra de Pablo César “G”, alias “Takia”, por el delito de homicidio en agravio de servidores públicos de la Coordinación Regional, de la entonces PGJT, en Nuevo Laredo, hechos ocurridos el 4 de enero del 2017 #Tamaulipas pic.twitter.com/hSajAZRrBW — Fiscalía General de Justicia de Tamaulipas (@FGJ_Tam) February 11, 2020 Tamaulipas state authorities announce arrest of Cartel del Noreste (CDN) alleged hitman.

Pablo Cesar Alvarez, 22, was arrested on Feb. 6 in Nuevo Laredo while in possession of four firearms and was transferred this week to a federal prison in Guanajuato, Mexico, the office of Governor Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vaca said.

Alvarez, also known as “El Takia,” allegedly was in charge of a Cartel del Noreste (CDN) cell known as the “Tropas del Infierno” (Troops from Hell) which also participated in a citywide attack on Nuevo Laredo in early January, according to Mexican news reports.

Alvarez had arrested after that but a federal judge recently released him.