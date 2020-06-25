Mexico-California border a hotspot for quakes in 2020

MEXICALI, MEXICO – APRIL 5: Residents survey the damage to a building after an earthquake April 5, 2010 in Mexicali, Mexico. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Baja California, Mexico yesterday caused damage to structures on both sides of the border and could be felt as far as Los Angeles and Phoenix. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — During the first six months of this year, the Mexican state of Baja California, immediately south of California, has registered 282 earthquakes according to a group in Ensenada, Mexico. Most of the quakes have been centered around the border city of Mexicali, and some of these shakers have been felt as far north as Los Angeles.

“People have to remember this is a zone of high seismic activity,” said Salvador Cervantes, Civil Protection Director in Baja. One fault, the Laguna Salada fault, straddles the border between Mexico and California.

Residents from Mexicali, Mexico seek refuge after the electricity was out in Mexicali after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the area April 4, 2010 in Calexico, California. The earthquake, which was centered 16 miles south-southwest of Guadalupe Victoria in Baja California, Mexico, caused damage to structures on both sides of the border and could be felt as far as Los Angeles and Phoenix. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

“Mexicali is prone to this due to its proximity to several faults that originate in San Diego or Los Angeles, all of these flow into the ocean in California, so the likelihood of quakes is much higher.”

Cervantes made it a point to remind people to have a family contingency plan just in case.

“Just arrange with family members where to gather in case of a quake, how to communicate, how to reach one another.”

In 2010, on Easter Sunday, an earthquake registering 7.2 on the Richter scale hit Mexicali, causing widespread damage including many power outages. Two people were killed when their house collapsed and hundreds more were injured.

Residents survey the damage to a building after an earthquake April 5, 2010 in Mexicali, Mexico. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Baja California, Mexico yesterday caused damage to structures on both sides of the border and could be felt as far as Los Angeles and Phoenix. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

There was also major damage to irrigation and water-delivery systems, causing groundwater to bubble to the surface and flood over 80,000 acres of agricultural land just south of the border.

People on a pick-up truck stop on April 5, 2010 before a crack right across a road near Mexicali, in Mexico’s Baja California state, which was made by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the US-Mexico border region on April 4. The 7.2-magnitude quake hit northwestern Mexico, killing two people, rocking buildings as far away as Los Angeles and sending emergency teams scrambling to survey damage on Monday. (Daniel CONEJO/AFP via Getty Images)

The United States Geological Survey says at least 20 million people in Southern California felt that earthquake. Skyscrapers in San Diego, 120 miles northwest of the epicenter, shook and several water lines in that city burst because of the quake.

