Mexican shoppers vanish, prompting popular outlet mall to close amid coronavirus scare

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The giant outlet mall known as Las Americas next to the San Ysidro Port of Entry is virtually a ghost town since Wednesday night.

The mall suspended operations over coronavirus restrictions and because it doesn’t have many customers.

According to the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, at least 75% of the mall’s clientele comes from south of the border and keeps the mall afloat.

Many in the state of Baja California are staying south of the border and not venturing into the U.S. to shop or for other things.

Recently, Baja officials warned people to “stay away” from California due to the number of Coronavirus cases in that state.

The mall, which refused to comment on its closure, did not indicate when it might reopen.

Some stores posted signs on their doors stating they were hoping to open by March 28 and that they would pay their employees through that date.

But after that, it hinges on whether the stores can reopen. And no one knows when that will happen.

Visitors heading into Mexico might encounter coronavirus screenings south of the border.

