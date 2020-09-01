Mexican consulates in US emphasizing workers’ rights this week

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Mexican consulates across the U.S. are in the middle of Labor Rights Week, an initiative to parallel the Labor Day holiday this Monday. But instead of a one-day affair, the project is to be held throughout this week.

Mexico’s Consulate in San Diego is participating in a week-long effort to raise labor right’s awareness and recognition for Latino workers in the U.S. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The emphasis is on increasing labor rights’ knowledge within the Mexican and Latino communities throughout the U.S.

“We want to empower and encourage the Latino community about how to exercise and defend their labor rights,” said Mexico Consul General in San Diego Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez.

An unidentified woman mops the floor at Downtown San Diego restaurant. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Gonzales Gutierrez also said the campaign is meant to raise awareness in a number of ways including workers contributions to the U.S. economy, worker rights’ protection, employer responsibilities and protections, and access to consulates north of the border.

He encourages people to seek help and advice at consulates near their homes where legal advice and other help will be readily available. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gonzalez Gutierrez is urging people to go online and take part in webinars.

“It’s a chance for people to tune in and learn about the resources they have available,” said Gonzalez.